Ex militants in the phase 2 presidential amnesty programme in Bayelsa state who alleged recently that they have not been paid their stipend of sixty five thousand naira in the last one year have been told to come out clean rather than accuse the amnesty office falsely.

Ex agitator leader and president Urhobo Youth Council, Abuja chapter Gen Peter Aghogho spoke on the issue, saying that it was attempt by some of the leaders to shortchange those in their list that brought about their problems, stressing that the amnesty office was not owing ex agitators with genuine records.

“The amnesty office is not owing . Rather leaders of ex agitators who tried to be smart by changing names on their lists and thinking the new names can be paid with the Bank verification numbers of the old names already in the data base they dropped are the ones having problems. They want to cheat their original boys. But the transparent system has made it difficult for them. So they should come out clean instead of accusing the amnesty office wrongly “.

Ex agitator Aghogho further called on the phase 2 Chairman of the amnesty programme, Gen John Esuku who said they were being owed , to stop every attempt to corrupt the programme with ghost names.

” A situation where a particular BVN will be identified or traced to different account name is pathetic and incredible. Col. Dikio Milland is a man who is upright and straight forward, his administration has detected those fraudulent act by some unscrupulous element who are bent in tarnishing the reputation of the programme.

“The Presidential Amnesty Boss Col. Milland Dikio has always paid those who are entitled to the stipends without delay. Gen. Esuku should desist from this deceitful act in order to keep sanity in the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

” I urge members of the public not to be misled by this group of persons led by Gen. Esuku , they should be satisfied with what they are entitled to, perpetuating the evil act against the Presidential Amnesty Boss will fail. “.

He also called on the federal government to extend the tenure of the interim Administrator of the presidential amnesty programme , Col Dikkio Milland rtd, adding that the government should also confirm him as substantive head of the office