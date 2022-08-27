Militants hide guns stolen from kidnapped naval officers in Baylesa community

Residents of Letugbene in Bayelsa state, have confirmed that militants, who abducted seven Naval officials in May, this year, and stole their rifles hid the weapons in the fishing community, which they commandeered, two years ago.

They said the militants had unleashed a reign of terror on the people until the Joint Task Force invaded the community, last Saturday, arresting two of the suspects.

Newsmen gathered that the task force, after painstaking investigation, discovered that the rifles were hidden in the community and used by a group of militants, who had taken over the waterways, hence security operatives stormed the town.

A chief from the community, Alex Aboitu, who relocated to Warri, Delta state, because of the activities of the militants, said the militants were led by one Victor, who took over the community, two years ago, and chased away anyone that did not conform to his dictate.

“Two years ago, Legtugbene community was a peaceful community, but last year, a militant group invaded this community and so many people from this community cannot come in.

“I have not been to this community for more than one year because of militant activities here in my community.

“Sometime this year , they kidnapped seven naval officers in Bonny in Rivers State and brought them to this community and hide them somewhere.

“After they (military) arrested some of them, the people confessed that the guns are in this community, we are right in this community, I think we can all sit down and resolve the issues but all of them are running away.

“We are here to make peace, you can imagine that when we come here, people that are behind the militant activities asked them to run away. There was no problem in the community until these militants came here.

“We are appealing to the federal, state, governments and all relevant bodies to come to our aid and rescue us from these hoodlums, who are not only into bunkering , but also into armed robbery and kidnapping. We beg them to return those riffles so that peace can reign in this community,” he said.

Aboitu called on the militants to release the riffles so that the community can have peace, while thanking the military for observing the rules of engagement.

Two brothers identified as Samuel and Tarilah, in an interview , said they were aware of the guns hidden in the community , but said rifles might have been moved after the first visit of the military men.

Samuel, who confessed that the guns were handed over to him by his younger brother, said to be the leader of the militants’ group terrorizing the community, confirmed the kidnapping of the Naval personnel and the seizure of seven guns, which they used in the community.

He said: “Victor is my younger brother and he was the one that handed the rifles to me as a brother but when I was going for a meeting called by Tompolo, I handed the rifles to Akpos at Legtugbene community.”