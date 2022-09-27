Military Pension Board: We are yet to fix date for verification exercise

Authorities of the Military Pension’s Board have alerted retired ex-soldiers/military retirees not to fall victims to the purported information making the rounds in the social media claiming that MPB is to commence the verification of retired soldiers and officers on November 26, 2022.

The Pensions Board noted that the purported information was lifted from the website of a media organization which was published five years ago during preparation for verification in 2017.

While noting that it is working towards conducting a verification exercise of military pensioners on its payroll, the Board said it will adequately inform all military pensioners of the date and time when all preparation for the exercise are concluded.

A statement by Flight Lieutenant Abdullahi Gambo, Public Relations Officer said, “The attention of the Military Pensions Board (MPB) has been brought to a news item in one of our national dailies and in the social media informing military retirees and the general public of the commencement of a verification exercise from November 26 to December 9 for military retirees.

“The MPB wishes to inform our esteemed pensioners that the information is fake. All military pensioners are hereby advised to disregard this information.

“For clarification purposes, the MPB would like to inform that the purported story was lifted from the website of a popular newspaper which was published 5 years back during the preparation for the 2017 verification exercise.

“Although, the Board is working towards conducting a verification exercise of military pensioners on its payroll, the Board will adequately inform military pensioners of the date and time when all preparation for the exercise are concluded.

“Accordingly, our esteemed military retirees are please urged to remain calm and patient.

“Finally, all military pensioners are advised to always rely on established official means of communication provided by the Board to source their information.

“Pensioners can call the Board on 09087447782 or 09087994694 or send an email to [email protected] in order to confirm any issue that concerns them.