Military Pensions Board begins payment of third tranche of arrears

The Military Pensions Board (PMB) has commenced the payment of the third tranche of the national minimum wage increment to to military retirees.

According to a statement by the Board’s Chairman, Rear Admiral SA Lawal, “the Military Pensions Board (MPB) wishes to inform our esteemed military retirees and the general public that the Board has commenced payment of the third tranche of 25 percent of the 24 months arrears of National Minimum Wage increments on pensions to eligible military retirees on Thursday 4 August 2022.

“This third installment is being paid to eligible military retirees who are active on the Board’s data base and it is in fulfillment of the agreement reached between the Board and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Plaining (FMoFBNP) for quarterly release of the appropriated sum this year”

The statement, continued, “it is also necessary to inform that all Next of Kin (NOKs) of deceased military pensioners who are entitled to these same arrears have been fully paid. All concerned military pensioners are therefore adviced to contact their banks for their entitlements.

“On behalf of our esteemed military pensioners, the Board wishes to thank President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for his immense support to the Board and military retirees.

“Also, the Board extends its appreciation to the Honourable Minister of Defence, Maj Gen BS Magashi (Rtd), the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen LEO Irabor as well as the Service Chiefs for their constant support to the Board towards achieving its constitutional mandates.

“The Board would also like to thank our esteemed military retirees for their patience, understanding and continued support. The Board pledges to ensure the payment of the Fourth and final tranche of the 24 months arrears of increments on pensions as a result of the new National Minimum Wage before the end of the year”.