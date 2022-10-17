Minister: 341,642 Nigerian refugees in Niger, Chad, Cameroun

The Federal Government has revealed that about 341,642 Nigerian refugees are scattered across Niger, Chad and Cameroun.

It also disclosed that in the last six years, the country has seen an influx of asylum seekers and refugees from neighbouring countries, with Nigeria hosting up to 84,314 registered refugees and asylum seekers from 34 countries.

This, it said, is in addition to over 5,000 unregistered Camerounian asylum seekers that recently arrived in the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, made the disclosure at the 73rd Session of the Executive Committee (EXCOM) of the United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR).

Seeking global collaboration with Nigeria in finding solutions to issues of migration and other refugees related crises, the minister disclosed plans by the government to implement the National Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan to harmonize with the Sendai Framework.

The plan, she said, would enhance preparedness, build resilience of local communities affected by incidences of flood and other climate change-related disasters.

While enumerating efforts and policies being put in place to improve humanitarian service delivery in Nigeria, Farouq added that the administration focuses on refugees, migrants and internally displaced persons.

She called on global stakeholders to eschew discrimination and racism to build sustainable peace and improve livelihoods of vulnerable populations.