Minister appoints new FCTA solicitor-general

Mallam Muhammad Bello, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has appointed Barrister Gardiya Gamiya Bawa of the FCT Legal Services Secretariat to replace Barrister Yusuf Wodi as the Solicitor-General of the Federal Capital Territory Administration upon his retirement on October 1, 2022.

A letter dated August 4, 2022, from Director, Human Resource Management, Muhammad Bashir, on behalf of FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, announced the new appointment.

Wodi is to proceed on his three months pre-retirement leave.

According to a statement by the Director Information and Communication, FCT, Muhammad: “Barrister Bawa was born on February 28, 1968, in Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State. The new Solicitor-General attended Dauda-Kwancha Primary, Donga, and Government Secondary School Takum both in Taraba State.

“Mr. Bawa also attended College of Preliminary Studies, Yola before proceeding to the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria for a Law Degree programme in 1988. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1992 and had his National Youth Service Corps between 1992 -1993.

“The new Solicitor-General is a member of many professional bodies including the Nigerian Bar Association, and Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators among others.

“Barrister Bawa attended several local and international training including training at the Royal Institute of Public Administration (RIPA), London.

“Before his appointment, Barrister Bawa was the Director Legal Services, Land Administration / Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS)”.