Nigeria

Minister: We‘ve done all we can to end ASUU strike

September 6, 2022
Abdulfatai Mohammed
The Federal Government on Tuesday said it has done all it can with regard to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this to reporters at an ongoing meeting with Pro-Chancellors and Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities at the National Universities Commission (NUC) Abuja.

As of the time of filing this report, the meeting has gone into a closed-door session.

The Minister is expected to brief reporters at the end of the meeting.

Adamu said: “In all, we have been doing, our guide has been the directive of Mr President Muhammadu Buhari, namely, that while the unions should be persuaded to return to work, Government should not repeat the past mistakes of accepting to sign an agreement it will be unable to implement. Government should not, in the guise of resolving current challenges, sow seeds for future disruptions.

“We have done the best that we can in the circumstance. After Inter-ministerial consultations and rounds of hard negotiations with all government agencies, we interacted with the Unions. I personally, gave it all it required to resolve the current challenges. I met the Unions anywhere and everywhere possible with facts, with figures, and with absolute sincerity. For example, I directly met with ASUU leadership in my house, in my office and at the ASUU Secretariat on several different occasions, in addition to other formal engagements going on.

“To be frank with all the unions, especially with ASUU, one major issue over which Government and the Unions could not reach amicable agreement was the issue of the law on “No work, No pay”. In the spirit of sincerity, the Government made it clear that it would not break the law. And on this, I must, openly and once again, thank all the Unions which made the sacrifice of understanding the position of Government on the matter.”

On February 14, ASUU declared a one-month warning strike that escalated into a full-blown strike.

The strike, which has kept public universities shut and academic activities grounded with students and Nigerians bewildered, is in its sixth month, with no end in sight.

The strike by the union entered its 204th day.

Some of the demands of the union included: funding for revitalisation of public universities; payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA)/Earned Allowances (EA); payment of salary shortfalls; stop the proliferation of state universities by governors; setting up of Visitation Panels.

Others are: renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement; adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as a payment platform for university lecturers and payment of withheld salaries and non-remittance of check – off dues.

Nigeria

Minister: ASUU strike will end soon

July 10, 2022
Layiwola Obafemi
The Minister of State for Education Goodluck Opiah has assured the Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to ending the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) soonest.

The Minister gave the assurance in Owerri at the weekend while fielding questions from newsmen during a reception organized in his honour by his friends.

“I can assure you that government is very concerned about the situation. Even as I speak to you now a lot of thinking, a lot of discussions and meetings are going on with a view to resolving the matter as quickly as possible.”

He expressed hope that the disagreement would end soon.

“I am hopeful that the disagreement between Government and ASUU will be resolved soon so that our children can go back to school”.

The Minister said the challenges in the education sector are surmountable and the Federal Government is not relenting in finding solutions and ending ASUU strike.

He said he is prepared to make impact in the sector by working with the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

He said: “I am prepared to make impacts in the Ministry and the Education sector working with the Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu. Where there are challenges there must be solutions. And I can assure you that we will find the solution and our children will go back to school.”

Nigeria

Minister: We don’t know why ASUU is on strike

May 4, 2022
Tarzoor Dzoho
The federal government said it was still not aware of reasons that caused the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

This was as it said universities founded and being funded by state governments have no business joining federal universities on strike, if the cause of the strike bothered on issues the union claimed.

Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, speaking in Abuja,also told the union that it lacked basic rights to dictate to the government how salaries of members who he noted,were employees, should be paid by government being their employer

He said the federal government has limited resources and cannot borrow money to pay ASUU, saying government can only borrow money to fund infrastructure like railways and other critical infrastructure where it gets return from.

“Why they (ASUU) have chosen to go on strike is something that neither you nor I can explain”,he told reporters while answering questions on the federal government and ASUU face-off.

“In the school system,we have about 2.6 million Nigerian undergraduates in the nearly 200 universities across Nigeria. The federal government owns less than 50 of these universities. State governments own nearly 50 of them as well whereas private people,private organisations,faith based organisations own over 100 of them.

“The only part where children are not in school at the moment are the ones that belong to the federal government. So there is no need for any other university to be at home,”he said.

Nwajiuba explained that,”The engagement with Academic Staff Union of Universities,ASUU,has been a long drawn one,based on the 2009 agreement that was signed before we came into government.

” It is our duty as government to give life to those agreement which ASUU rightly seeks to make sure that the universities that the federal government owns are properly funded.

“The federal government’s funding is very limited and because of the additional challenges of security,it had to repeatedly borrow money to finance projects. This same borrowing is not available to build social infrastructure, it’s only available to build infrastructure that government can get return from,like railways.

“To borrow and pay people is normally not what World Bank or other financial institutions borrow money for.

However,the federal government has continued to address this by paying the salaries that are due.”

He said the university lecturers cannot continue to dictate to the government how their salaries be paid.

Hear him:”Government is the one who pays, therefore, it is impractical and incongruous that somebody who is paid a salary continues to dictate for someone who pays him.”

Nigeria

Minister: ASUU strike to end soon

February 22, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
The Federal Government on Tuesday assured that the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, would be called off soon, saying it was taken aback by the renewed strike which university teachers embarked on February 14, 2022.

Addressing the resumed conciliation meeting with the Union, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said the government was surprised ASUU negated the understanding and assurances it gave through the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council, NIREC, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Supo Ayokunle.

Quoting Senator Ngige, Deputy Director Press and Public Relations, Charles Akpan, who was in Botswana for the meeting of the African Regional Labour Administrative Centre, ARLAC, when ASUU declared action, the Minister said he thought the university teachers and their employer, the Ministry of Education would have resolved the areas of disputes within days.

According to him, “I sincerely thought ASUU and the Ministry of Education would have resolved the issues, which hopefully are not major areas of dispute, warranting industrial action. To my surprise, I came back, and the strike is still on. Be that as it may, it is the mandate of my Ministry to apprehend industrial disputes wherever they occur and we have apprehended this.

“From this negotiation, we are having today, ASUU will appreciate that government means no harm. This is because even if there are still lapses in the implementation of the agreement, they are not such that will lead to industrial action. To that extent, we have to do everything possible to resolve this.

“But I must tell you that on the government side, they were taken by surprise in that before then, NIREC met with you (ASUU) and reported to the President. Having met with you (ASUU) and having given the details of their meeting with you, we sincerely hoped we won’t again take this route of industrial action. So, the government side is taken by surprise – Ministry of Education, Ministry of Finance and all are taken aback.”

Ngige however assured that, the strike had been apprehended by his Ministry and that the ongoing conciliation would prepare the ground for an expanded meeting that will involve NIREC.

“It is my mandate to apprehend industrial disputes and this has been apprehended so we can discuss, and later expand to what is called tripartite plus meeting, involving members of NIREC who are top religious and traditional rulers, we cannot push aside. And that is as soon as we are done and agree on issues here.”

The Minister expressed optimism that the strike would be called off soon to enable students to go back to school, saying “It should not be one month strike. In fact, there is nothing like one month strike or warning strike in labour parlance. A strike is a strike. We want this to end as soon as possible, as we sort out all grey areas in the agreement as the ILO Principles at Work allows for renegotiation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. So we go back to the draft agreement. We must avoid another situation where our children bear the brunt of two elephants fighting.”

As a neutral negotiator, however, the Minister urged the government side of the negotiation to leave no stone unturned infidelity to agreed timelines, noting “I hence urge the government side to be realistic and factual as far as this negotiation goes. I wear a double cap, first as a conciliator and then, a Minister of the Government of the Federation. While I say so far, so good, let’s not rest on our oars. We must keep to the timelines.”

He debunked claims by ASUU that all the items in the 2020 MOA had not been fully implemented, stating that the ones not completed, were in progress.

Ngige said “I did a correspondence on the report by NITDA on University Transparency and Accountability Solution, UTAS to you (ASUU) in December 2021 and you sent your observation in a reply in February 2022. I made that available to all the parties involved, and this is the observation from ASUU. So, as far as I’m concerned, it is a work in progress. I’m not the Minister of Education. My Ministry is not your direct employer, but I take these proactive measures to fast track agreements and ensure we meet up the timelines.

“Apart from that, all the issues in the agreement are being religiously implemented, including but not limited to the payment of Earned Academic Allowances through the office of the Accountant General of the Federation in November / December 2021. So, most of the issues in the 2020 agreement, which moved over to 2021, and for which we met in October 2021, to make a progress report, are all works in progress. So it is wrong for you to say nobody is doing anything on the MOA.”

Speaking, ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, blamed the Federal Government for the ongoing strike, alleging that apart from not implementing the 2020 MOA, the government also failed to convene the regular implementation monitoring meeting as agreed.

ASUU insisted that calling off the industrial action depended entirely on the Federal Government as members were determined not to shift ground until their demands are met.

