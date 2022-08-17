The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has hinted that the enormous and abundant mineral resources spread across every part of the country has potential to make the nation the “Next Best Investment Destination of the world, transform the economy, develop infrastructure and grow the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of country.”

The Minister disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Director (Press and Public Relations Dept.) Mrs Etore Thomas.

He disclosed that the Nigeria Mining Week which is scheduled to hold between the 1st and 3rd of November 2022, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, forms part of the Ministry’s strides in beating the country’s proverbial mining drum loudly and clearly around the globe and communicating the message that the Nigerian Mining Sector is ready for investment and development.

The statement reads: “The Minister revealed that key issues to be discussed would include the critical Mineral Resources which are the building blocks for many technologies providing the world with green renewable energy; Environmental Social Governance (ESG) global trends; the journey so far on the bankable geoscientific data acquisition; downstream opportunities, among others. ”

Nigeria as one of the epicenters for the next technological change in the mining sector is well positioned to support supply chain diversification, as well as the security of supply on a global scale.

“Adegbite noted that the 2022 Nigeria Mining Week would afford investors the opportunity to network with colleagues from all around the globe, hear expert analysis, secure deals in private chats, as well as debate the latest opportunities and challenges of the mining industry.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of State, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki stated that the 2022 Edition of the Nigeria Mining Week will welcome the entire mining ecosystem, mining companies, operators, investors, as well as governmental representations in order to discuss the key challenges and solutions surrounding the mining industry.

She added that this year’s session would address the direction of thought as a nation and the imperatives of a long term plan for the mineral and metals industry in Nigeria. She enjoined the media to help spread the words and generate awareness about the upcoming 2022 Nigeria Mining Week.