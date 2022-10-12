Minister: Nigeria doesn’t have food shortage

As Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate 2022 World Food Day on October 16,2022, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, asserted that there is no food shortage in Nigeria.

Abubakar made the claim while fielding questions from journalists during a media conference and as part of activities commemorating the 2022 World Food Day with theme ‘Leaving no one behind, better production, better nutrition, a better environment and better Life’, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “We don’t have shortage of food in Nigeria at this point, but yes prices have risen, and this is a world phenomenon.

“This Government has put in so much in employment generation, especially in agric; we have youth, women and others through the managerial ministries and many others to make sure there is food and employment.”

He also maintained that the Buhari-led administration is doing well and called on Nigerians to be part of it.

Meanwhile, the Minister said, “The day is like a reminder to eat mindfully and consider that millions of people are unable to afford one meal for themselves.

“It is important that we rededicate ourselves to this very important event and its purpose by drawing attention through global awareness, bold action and innovation to enhance effectively the channels that make our food systems stronger and more equitable.

“In the face of global crises and escalating threats therefore, global solutions are needed more than ever to safeguard life and transform our agri-food systems.

“The Food and Agriculture Organization is actively working towards the achievement of food security and nutrition and supporting the necessary transformation of agri-food systems in collaboration with other UN agencies and partners at international and national levels”, he added.

However, he (Abubakar) noted that Nigeria and rest of the world continue to grapple with multiple crises which include conflicts, displacement, economic shocks, escalating food prices, climate change and so on.

In a goodwill the FAO Representative in Nigeria and to ECOWAS, Fred Kafeero, said, “Analysis carried out at the beginning of this year indicated that approximately 19.4m people faced food insecurity in 21 states and FCT.

“As food insecurity worsens, so does the risk of malnutrition, it is estimated that about 2m children suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

“Also, climate extremes such as the ongoing floods that have severely impacted lives the and livelihoods,” he said.

“A protracted conflict in Nort East; in the middle-belt we see persistence of climate induced clashes between herders and farmers over natural resources (ie land and water). In the North western region, criminality and banditry.

“All these have severely affected productive activities across a number of states, and are key drivers of hunger in that part of the country.

“As if that is not enough we witness rising food prices and cost of production.

“Fighting hunger and malnutrition is a daunting task. I therefore appeal for concerted action from all stakeholders – Government, International and National Research systems.

“Also, farmers, Civil society organisation, private sector and UN if we are to attain the SDGs 1 and 2 and the other SDGs in these remaining eight years.”