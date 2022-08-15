Minister: Nigerian government delivers 2,665 houses in 36 states

The Minister of State for Works, Honourable Umar Ibrahim El Yakub, has said that the Federal Ministry of Works has based on the national housing Policy 2016 succeeded in delivering about 2,665 Houses out of the 5,900 to be constructed across the country.

El Yakub made the disclosure on Saturday in Kano while on a familiaration tour of the Houses constructed by the ministry in Jaba in Panisau, in Fagge local government area of the state.

According to the minister subscribers have started moving in to the houses which very impressive .

He said there are three models of financing among which include outright financing, Rent and own, and the Mortgage Model of financing.

The minister stated further that the National Housing is a scheme well thought considering the fact that it has been delivered in the 36 states of the federation and Abuja.

He said the environment is something impressive and the infrastructure and services were indeed of good standard .

“This government has taken housing scheme very serious not only in words but in action . Housing is key aspect of life We all need roofs on our heads what we need is not only roof but descent, affordable, and sustainable housing programme as the one we have.”

The minister said the houses built so far were based on one, two, three Bedrooms flats and you can see that the culture has been integrated in the design where a Court yard is in the design which makes it attractive .

“This is my first time of visiting the facility since i became a minister and coincidentally its happening in my home state of Kano I am delighted to be here.”