Minister: Private sector participation key to achieving SDGs

Engr. Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, has said that private sector participation is key to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria.

Adamu stated this in Abuja at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Reckitt Benckiser on the Clean Naija Project.

Adamu recalled various initiatives introduced by the Ministry geared towards improving access to sustainable Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, adding that the Ministry had identified the significant role of the private sector in the actualisation of the ministry’s mandates.

He said: “We understand as Government the need to create an enabling environment and framework that incentivises the participation of the private sector in service delivery.”

The minister revealed that a coordinating platform known as Organised Private Sector in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (OPWASH) was launched in 2019, with the mandate of ensuring effective coordination of the private sector interventions as well as reducing Nigeria’s poor indices on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

Earlier, the Group Manager, Reckitt Benkizer Sub Saharan Africa , Akbar Ali Shah, said that the main objective of the company is to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world.

Shah revealed that Reckitt through its Dettol brand has initiated hygiene educational programmes, while expressing the resolve of the organisation to assist Nigeria to accomplish one of its objectives, which is, reducing diarrhoea related child mortality, in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of 2030, via the “Clean Naija Initiative”.

The Group Manager, while expressing gratitude to the government said, “Reckitt Nigeria is committed to partner with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources in the area of WASH on awareness creation, eco-system creation, infrastructural development and behavioural change to achieve a cleaner and healthier Nigeria”.

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, assured the Group Manager of Reckit of the cooperation of the Ministry in the task of meeting the SDGs 6, which is Water and Sanitation for All.

Meanwhile, the details of the MoU centred on awareness creation, stakeholders’ collaboration and infrastructural development, intended to contribute to the reduction in diarrhoea disease occasioned by poor sanitation and hygiene practices, improvement in sanitation and hygiene services and elimination of open defecation in line with the objectives of the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign.