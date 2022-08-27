Minister tasks FIIRO on improvement of IGR

Dr Adeleke Mamora, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI), has tasked the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO), Oshodi, Lagos, to improve on its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through the commercialisation of its research findings and innovative products.

Mamora stated this in Lagos during his familiarisation visit to FIIRO, one of the agencies under the supervision of his ministry.

While acknowledging that FIIRO is a great asset to the nation, he said FIIRO is the first indigenous Research Institute that has produced various Research outputs that have strengthened the science, technology and innovation sector in Nigeria.

He added that science, technology, innovation and commitment to the public interest are inevitable routes to Nigeria’s greatness.

He enumerated some of the products produced by the Institute which include processed and bottled palm wine, cassava bread, fish feeds, ceramics products, textiles design products, pepper grinding machines and other related machines for Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) as well as organising entrepreneurship training on transfer technology, among others.

Mamora pointed out that despite the paucity of funds and exorbitant cost of materials the Institute has been grappling with, it has been able to conduct research, produce the items and trained some of the youths who are now self-employed.

According to him, FIIRO is a great asset to the socio-economic development and growth of the nation.

He, therefore, enjoined the management and workers to continue with their teamwork in order to improve and sustain the success already achieved.

He assured that the Federal Government would ensure the commercialisation of research products and scale up funding for FIIRO to encourage its laudable achievements in the diversification of Nigeria’s economy.

Earlier, the Director-General/ Chief Executive Officer of FIIRO, Dr (Mrs) Jummai Adamu Tutuwa, said FIIRO has contributed immensely to Research and Development (R and D) which is targeted at the industrialisation and growth of the nation’s economy.

Tutuwa revealed that the majority of the Research and Development products have been patented and are ready for commercialisation, adding that this move would enhance the revenue generation of the Institute.

While appealing for increased budgetary provision for the Institute, she decried a situation that inadequate funding has become a clog in the wheel of progress of the Institute.