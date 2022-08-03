Minister: Terrorists struggling to score psychological point

The Federal Government has described the attack on the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 12, Bauchi, Audu Madaki, as an attempt by terrorists at making a psychological point.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who reacted to the attack while briefing State House Correspondents after the week’s hybrid Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also lamented that successes being made by security forces have not received as much publicity as activities of terrorists have received.

The Minister, who was responding to questions raised on the attack and many other developments in the country, also assured the Federal Government is taking security issues very seriously.

AIG Madaki’s convoy, it was gathered, was heading to Abuja from Bauchi on Tuesday when it came under terrorists’ attack around Barde and Jagindi axis of Kaduna State, The Nation gathered.

While Madaki survived the attack with gunshot injuries, his orderly was said to have been shot dead.

Responding to correspondents’ questions, the Minister said: “On the issue of the attack on the AIG in Bauchi, I need further information from the IG as to the circumstances of the attack. But what I know is that bandits would always want to make this kind of spectacular attack just to score a psychological point.

“But I know that the government is taking the job of security very seriously. As you can see, even today, the Honorable Minister of the FCT has told you exactly what he is doing to ensure that security is improved.

“Over the last couple of days, I’ve seen that the FCT police command has also given out telephone numbers to call in case of any security breach or information.”

Mohammed claimed that while the success of the military has not received wide reportage as the terrorist attacks.

“I know that there have been quite a few successes by the military in overrunning the bandits around Abuja in the last couple of days.

“Regrettably, it’s like when the military is having the upper hand, they are not given the same kind of media coverage as when the bandits attack,” he said.