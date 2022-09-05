Miyetti Allah begs Chwukwuma Soludo to reconsider ban on cattle movements in Anambra

The leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has appealed to Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo to reconsider the ban on cattle movements in the State.

The group told the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Fulanis have no other business except cattle rearing, adding that the ban will affect them seriously.

They spoke on Monday by the Southeast leader of the group, Alhaji Gidado Sidikki, in Awka, Anambra State while speaking with newsmen.

Miyetti, raised the alarm if enforced eventually, it would affect it’s members source of surviving in the state.

Last week, Soludo, during a meeting with members of Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee at the Government House, Awka, banned movement of cattles on foot in every part of Anambra State.

He said the ban was in compliance with the 2021 anti-open grazing law of the State, adding that enforcement would begin from September, 2022.

According to him: “Now that we have a law banning open grazing, the law enforcement agents have been directed to implement it.

“Though the law has been in existence since almost one year ago, cattle rearers keep parading certain areas in the State in contravention to the law.”

However, he hailed members of the Committee for their devotion to duty, adding that Anambra people had lived in harmony with herdsmen.

He added that the herdsmen must conduct their businesses within the ambit of extant laws.

Before leaving office, former Governor Chief Willie Obiano assented to the Cattle and Other Livestock Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill of Anambra State in 2021, but failed to enforce the ban.

But speaking Monday, Miyetti Allah Chairman in the zone, Sidikki, appealed to the Governor to suspend the implementation at the moment to enable them educate their members the more, on how to go about it.

According to him: “Majority of us (Fulanis), don’t know any other business more than rearing of cattles in this World.

“Some of us were born and bred in this rearing of cattle business here in Anambra state. We have no other place to go.

“The herders are aware that the state governor has flagged off massive tree planting exercise in the 181 communities as part of measures to control the spread of gully erosion in the state

“And as law abiding citizens, we have cautioned all our members and equally urged them to protect the trees in their various host communities.

“Our members have remained committed to peaceful coexistence with their host communities in the State and the Southeast geopolitical zone at large.

“We therefore, call on concerned stakeholders including the media to help us beg the governor, if possible, to revisit his decision on the ban”.