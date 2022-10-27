Monday Ubani: Muhammadu Buhari will leave good legacy by releasing Nnamdi Kanu

A legal practitioner, Monday Ubani, says President Muhammadu Buhari will leave a “good legacy” if he obeys court orders and release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
“We cannot make progress as a nation without peace. So, the best thing to do in the circumstance is to look at this issue holistically, speak to Nnamdi Kanu, speak to the elders on what to be done to ensure there is absolute peace. If Nnamdi is released, there will be maintenance of peace in the South-East and all over generally.
“So, I think that advice should go to the President that at this point in time he has a very good legacy to leave behind by releasing Nnamdi Kanu but before then there should be a discussion as to ensuring peace in the South-East,” Ubani said on a Channels programme on Thursday.
Ubani, the chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, said the Federal Government has no reason to continue detaining Kanu after the Appeal Court ruled on his release.
According to him, the government should not cite security as a reason to disobey the legal institution.
Kanu has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021 when he was rearrested in Kenya by the Federal Government and brought home to face terrorism-related charges.
The Court of Appeal recently ordered the release of Kanu and the Federal High Court on Wednesday ordered the Federal Government to “restore Nnamdi Kanu to his status quo before 19th June 2021” but the government is yet to carry out any of the two court orders.
