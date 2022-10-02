Monkeypox infections in Nigeria tops 300

Nigeria has recorded 41 new confirmed cases of Monkeypox infections from 29 August to 4 September, raising the total cases reported in 2022 to 318.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest monthly situation report on Monkeypox which covers Epidemiological (EP) week 35.

The report shows that the suspected Monkeypox cases increased to 815, as the country recorded 111 new suspected cases within the same week under review.

The disease control centre noted that seven deaths have been recorded in seven states in 2022. The states are Delta (1), Lagos (1), Ondo (1), Akwa Ibom (1), Kogi (1), Taraba (1) and Imo (1).

Overall, it noted that 15 deaths have been recorded since September 2017 in 11 states: Lagos (3), Edo (2), Imo (2), Cross River (1), FCT (1), Rivers (1), Ondo (1) Delta (1), Akwa Ibom (1), Taraba (1) and Kogi (1).

The NCDC data shows that the confirmed infections were recorded in 12 states.

Lagos topped the list with 14 cases, followed by Abia, Imo and Ogun States with seven, six, and five cases respectively.

While Ondo State reported two cases, seven states: Akwa Ibom, Borno, Delta, Osun, Oyo, Plateau and Rivers reported a single case each.

The report further noted that since the re-emergence of Monkeypox in September 2017, 1,327 suspected cases have been reported in the country and 544 of the figure representing 41.0 per cent were confirmed (358 male, 186 female) were from 32 states.

It added that since 2017, five states: Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe are yet to record a confirmed case, while only Jigawa is yet to report a suspected case.

The report further noted that seven states – Enugu, Ekiti, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Yobe and Jigawa, are yet to record a confirmed case in 2022.