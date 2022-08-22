Moyosore Onigbanjo: Lagos advances Nigeria’s legal profession

The Lagos State Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, has said the state judiciary has been instrumental in the advancement of the legal profession in Nigeria.

Onigbanjo made this statement during the Opening Ceremony of the Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association, which is holding today at the Eko Hotels.

Speaking on behalf of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Onigbanjo said the state’s judicial system had upheld the legacies of the past administration in the improvement of the legal practice in the country.

He said, “We have continually transformed our structures, building new courtrooms, renovating existing ones, to create a more conducive environment for our judges and to efficiently administer justice.

“I can boldly say that no state takes the funding of judiciary as serious as Lagos State, and this is a legacy that has been sustained by successive administration sine 1999.”

The 2022 NBA AGM is themed “BOLD Transmissions” and its General Conference was expected to hold between August 19 to 26, with the opening ceremony happening today.