Muhammadu Buhari appoints Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua as new NNDC boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a replacement for Effiong Akwa, who has just been sacked as the interim administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, a director in the Delta State office of the NDDC, has been asked to take over the running of the commission, pending the setting up a new management team and a governing board, according to a letter from the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Umana.
According to the letter, Audu-Ohwavborua is the most senior director in the NDDC.
The NDDC is under the ministry’s supervision.
“President Buhari has approved that the most senior director in the commission should take over and perform the duties of the managing director in acting capacity in line with the provision of the extant Federal Government Circular Ref No. SGF.50/S. II/C.2/268,” the letter stated.
“Accordingly, you are by this letter directed to take up and perform the duties of the Managing Director pending the appointment of a substantive managing director and members of the Governing Board of the Commission,” it added.
Akwa, from Akwa Ibom State, was sacked earlier on Thursday by Buhari.
He was appointed interim administrator for the NDDC in December, 2020, when Godswill Akpabio was the minister of Niger Delta Affairs.
A statement from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs said Akwa was appointed interim administrator for the duration of the forensic audit into the operations of the commission and that the audit has been concluded, apparently justifying his removal.
“President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with Section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.
“The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval,” the statement said.
