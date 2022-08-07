Nigeria

Muhammadu Buhari appoints ex-Kano lawmaker as SA on National Assembly

August 7, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Nasiru Ila as his Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

In a statement issued by Garba Shehu on Sunday, Mr Ila will be filling the vacancy left by Umar El-Yakub, who was recently appointed as a Minister.

Ila represented Tarauni Federal Constituency of Kano State from 2011 to 2015. He is a product of Victory College, Alexandria and West London College, United Kingdom.

The new aide is coming in at a very turbulent time, as the president faces the prospect of impeachment.

Shortly before the lawmakers embarked on holiday, the opposition lawmakers gave Buhari an ultimatum to fix the general insecurity in the country or risk impeachment.

Some lawmakers within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have equally expressed support for the impeachment move.

