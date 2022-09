Muhammadu Buhari appoints Salihu Dembos as NTA chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said the appointment is for a tenure of three years in the first instance.

Until his appointment, Mr. Dembos was the Executive Director, Marketing, of the NTA.

Mr. Dembos’ career as a media professional spans over 20 years.

He has served as General Manager of two NTA Stations, in Lokoja and Kano; and as Zonal Director, NTA, Kaduna, among other appointments.