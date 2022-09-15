Muhammadu Buhari: I’m awaiting military’s response to attack on Ifeanyi Ubah

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, described as ‘barbaric and condemnable’, the shooting in Anambra State at the convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South District, Ifeanyi Ubah.

According to a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he was “closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the response to the situation by the police, the military, and other security agencies.”

The statement is titled: ‘President Buhari condemns as a barbaric, attack on Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah’.

According to the President: “We are deeply concerned about the activities of armed groups in the region and other parts of the country.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the response to the worrisome situation by the police, the military, and other security agencies.

“The nation has lost four brave policemen and other aides of the senator. On behalf of the government and the people, I pay tribute to these security men and the aides who were brutally murdered. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this difficult time,” the statement partly read.

The President, therefore, prayed for the quick recovery of the senator and all those that were injured.

He also prayed for the early return of peace and security in Anambra State and all other areas.

Meantime, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has exonerated Biafra agitators from last Sunday’s attack on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South senatorial zone, in which some of the senator’s aides lost their lives.

In a statement yesterday, MASSOB described the attack on Senator Ubah as an assassination attempt and politically motivated.

It advised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, and the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, among other politicians and religious leaders to beef up their security.

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, who issued the statement said those listed must redouble and restrategize their security apparati.

The MASSOB leader’s statement read: “This attack is insensitive, barbaric and unwarranted. The political cabals stifling the economy and wealth of Nigeria are not comfortable that a positive change that will abolish their illicit and corrupt means of embezzling the wealth of Nigeria is coming, hence they are sponsoring the political assassination of eloquent and outspoken political leaders who are not in their evil and corrupt wagon.

“The Enugwu Ukwu assassination attack is not only about Senator Ifeanyi Uba but against people-oriented political leaders across the country.”