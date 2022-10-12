Muhammadu Buhari awards Nigerian musicians with National Awards

Nigeria’s super star Burna Boy has been awarded a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic.

Among the awardees for their great contribution and achievement of the Nigeria music industry where 2Baba and music sensation, Teni.

Praising the Nigerian artist in a statement, President Buhari said that they need to be appreciated, “Worthy of mention are our artistes, particularly, our very own Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy), who won the Grammy Awards in 2020. He along with other artistes have repositioned the Nigerian entertainment industry and placed it on the global map.”

The statement continued, “At the just concluded Dubai Expo 2020, Nigeria’s pavilion was a beehive of activities as our musicians entertained guests from around the world.”

At the ceremony which held at the Government House Villa in Aso Rock, President Buhari gave honors to 437 nominees for the National Awards.

One of the 75 recipients of the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic honor was Afrobeats superstar Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy.

Burna Boy’s father accepted the award on his son’s behalf. It was given to him in honour of his ground-breaking achievements, which include being the first contemporary Nigerian artist to win a Grammy.