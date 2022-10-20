Nigeria

Muhammadu Buhari axes NDDC sole administrator

October 20, 2022
Doofan Ben-Aondofa
The Interim Administrator, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Efiong Akwa, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, for supporting the commission to deliver on its mandate.

President Muhamadu Buhari has sacked the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Akwa.

No reason was given for the removal of the NDDC boss, who was appointed in October

In a statement by the Director of Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, the President also announced the constitution of a new management team and Governing Board of the NDDC.

According to the statement, the Board nominees will be announced later.

