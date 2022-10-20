Muhammadu Buhari axes NDDC sole administrator

President Muhamadu Buhari has sacked the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Akwa.

No reason was given for the removal of the NDDC boss, who was appointed in October

In a statement by the Director of Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, the President also announced the constitution of a new management team and Governing Board of the NDDC.

According to the statement, the Board nominees will be announced later.