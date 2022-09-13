Muhammadu Buhari: Boko Haram are ‘fraudulent people’

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday described terrorists of the Boko Haram sect as “fraudulent people” who have been overwhelmed by his administration since 2015.

Buhari spoke in Owerri, the Imo State capital when he was hosted by Governor Hope Uzodinma after he commissioned some projects by the latter’s government.

The President blamed the elite for not thinking hard about Nigeria, adding that though his government has done “extremely well” those who are supposed to commend his administration for their achievements have refused to speak.

He also said despite earning so much from crude oil, his predecessors failed to develop the country’s infrastructure.

“To be frank with you, I blame the Nigerian elite for not thinking hard about our country,” the President commented.

“Between 1999 and 2015 when we came in, I will like people to check the Central Bank and the NNPC, the average production was 2.1million bpd. Nigeria was earning at this time 2.1million times but look at the state of infrastructure, look at the road…look at the railway, it was virtually killed. Power, we are still struggling.

“But when we came, unfortunately, the militants were unleashed, production went down to half a million bpd. Again, unfortunately, the cost of petroleum went down from $28 to $37.”

He further said before he came into office in May 2015, Boko Haram terrorists controlled local governments in Borno State but that has become a thing of the past.

“Look at the problem in the North-East, check with anybody from Borno or Adamawa, how many local governments were in the hands of the government and how many were in the hands of Boko Haram? Fraudulent people, whoever they are, are fraudulent! But now, go and ask the hardworking governor of Borno State, a very hardworking governor. Federal Government is in charge now.

“In terms of time and resources, this administration has done extremely well. I have to say it because those who are supposed to say are not saying it. I don’t know why,” the President said.

Nigeria’s insurgency war has raged on for about 13 years. Hundreds of schoolchildren and other vulnerable persons have been abducted by the insurgents. Lives have also been lost in bomb blasts orchestrated by the Boko Haram terror group, whose faction, the Islamic State in West Africa Province, has launched ferocious attacks in recent times.