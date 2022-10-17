Muhammadu Buhari: Building on water ways, cause of flood in 33 states, FCT

President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the cause of floods that have so far hit 33 of the nation’s 36 states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory to the peoples’ penchant to construct buildings on water channels, disregard for early warning by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and changes to weather caused by climate change.

President Buhari expressed sadness at the devastation caused by floods in Bayelsa State, in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Sunday extended condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by the natural disaster.

According to released reports by the State Government, 700,000 persons have been displaced in about 300 communities and villages in five of the State’s eight local government areas that were submerged in water due to rains causing the floods.

While the authorities in the State are taking steps to help people hit by the floods, the President has directed that all federal agencies dealing with rescue and disaster management offer all needed assistance to Bayelsa.

President Buhari blamed buildings on water channels, disregard for early warning by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and the changes to weather caused by climate change as chiefly to blame for the floods that have so far hit 33 of the nation’s 36 states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory which has not been spared either.

The President also directed all concerned to work for the restoration of normalcy throughout the affected parts of the federation