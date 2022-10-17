Muhammadu Buhari: Building on water ways, cause of flood in 33 states, FCT

President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the cause of floods that have so far hit 33 of the nation’s 36 states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory to the peoples’ penchant to construct buildings on water channels, disregard for early warning by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and changes to weather caused by climate change.
President Buhari expressed sadness at the devastation caused by floods in Bayelsa State, in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Sunday extended condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by the natural disaster.
According to released reports by the State Government, 700,000 persons have been displaced in about 300 communities and villages in five of the State’s eight local government areas that were submerged in water due to rains causing the floods.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Flood submerges 300 Bayelsa communities, displaces 700,000 persons
- WAEC set to launch digital certificate platform
- NOUN matriculates 16,000 students
- Nigerian government apologises to students as ASUU calls off eight-month strike
- Barry Ndiomu: Nigerian government‘ll fulfil commitment to ongoing presidential amnesty programme
- Oil communities mull protest over DESOPADEC board
- PAP boss bemoans raging floods in Niger Delta
- NSCDC beefs up security in Zamfara
- UNESCO: 10 million girls at risk of early marriage
- Kogi government to sue Dangote Cement over Obajana plant ownership
While the authorities in the State are taking steps to help people hit by the floods, the President has directed that all federal agencies dealing with rescue and disaster management offer all needed assistance to Bayelsa.
President Buhari blamed buildings on water channels, disregard for early warning by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and the changes to weather caused by climate change as chiefly to blame for the floods that have so far hit 33 of the nation’s 36 states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory which has not been spared either.
The President also directed all concerned to work for the restoration of normalcy throughout the affected parts of the federation