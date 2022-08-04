Muhammadu Buhari celebrates Abdulsamad Rabiu at 62

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged businessman and philanthropist, Abdulsamad Rabiu, to carry forward his momentum of investment and charitable deeds as he marks yet another birthday.

In a message to the President of BUA Group, one of Nigeria’s largest conglomerates, the President lauded Abdulsamad Rabiu’s and other leading citizens for giving the country a good name at home and abroad.

“Through your life and career, you have persevered with determination and dignity, the family traditions of business, scholarship and charitable work,” the president said of Mr Rabiu in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

President Buhari said he cherished the businessman’s compassion and concern for the weakest citizen.

“You are a steadfast champion of the poor and the marginalized and your charitable efforts will continue to inspire fellow citizens.”

Mr Rabiu, one of Nigeria’s richest businesspersons, was born on August 4, 1960 in Kano, Northwest, Nigeria. is a Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist. His conglomerate, BUA group is into manufacturing, infrastructural development, agriculture. The group is estimated to generate annual revenue in excess of $2.5 billion. On July 7, 2020, Forbes estimated Mr Rabiu’s wealth at $3.2 billion

The businessman’s ate father, Isyaku Rabiu, was also one of Nigeria’s foremost industrialists in the 1970s and 1980s.