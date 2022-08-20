Muhammadu Buhari commends Ife Oyedele for emerging African Man of the Year in Netherlands

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Engr. Ife Oyedele, the Executive Director (Networks), Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), for emerging as “Voice Achievers African Man of The Year 2022.”

The Ondo State-born electrical engineer was identified by a news magazine in Netherlands, The Voice Africa Magazine, and conferred with the award at the 12th edition of its award ceremony for distinguishing himself in service to his country and the continent Africa.

The award, conferred on Oyedele by The Voice Africa Magazine in the Netherlands, recognises Africans who have distinguished themselves in service to their country and continent.

In a ststement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser(Media & Publicity) to the President, Oyedele’ was commended by President Buhari for his dedication to development of the country through his profession(electrical engineering).

He also noted that Oyedele’s participation in democratic processes, which includes playing an active role in the merger of the APC, and achievements of the party, made him qualify for the award.

Appreciating the Netherlands magazine for recognising Oyedele and other Africans who have distinguished themselves in service to their countries and continent, President Buhari specially thanked the organisers for choosing Oyedele to present the keynote address at the ceremony which held in The Gambia, with focus on “Reinventing Africa’s Future through Participation.’’

He, therefore congratulated other recipients of the prestigious awards, among who are President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Fatima Bio, among many other diplomats, political, traditional and business leaders across Africa.

Meanwhile, Oyedele’s advisor, Otunba Femi Salako, said the Okitipupa-born engineer has also impacted on his people through his Foundation.

He described him as a philanthropist who has empowered several people in terms of scholarship awards and provision of working tools and cash to artisans and petty traders boost and start off their businesses.