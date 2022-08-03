Nigeria

Muhammadu Buhari condemns attacks in Kaduna, Plateau, Sokoto

August 3, 2022
Abdulfatai Mohammed
4-President Muhammadu Buhari has said war against terrorism is not one that a single nation could expect to win without international collaboration.

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the recent terrorist attacks in Sokoto, Kaduna and Plateau states.

In a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu on Tuesday in Abuja, the president reviewed the situation following reports of the loss of several lives in the attacks.

He assured all of possible support from the Federal Government to the states, and said: “we have given security forces full freedom to deal with, and bring this madness to an end.

“I condemn these barbaric attacks on the country. I assure the states of all possible support from the government of the federation.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly.’’

