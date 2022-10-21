Muhammadu Buhari confers Public Service awards on Goodluck Jonathan, 42 others

President Muhammadu Buhari is attending the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) where awards would be conferred on 43 distinguished individuals, including former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Also being conferred with various categories of honours in recognition of their public service contributions are Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and 16 Governors, including Rivers’ Nyesom Wike.

NEAPS was set up to recognise distinguished public service to Nigeria, either contributions to individuals, state or local community, or the public through excellence in leadership, service, or humanitarianism.

To be eligible, the recipient must be a living Public Official or a private a citizen excelling consistently in a given sphere of influence, in good character standing and must also be at the forefront of service and innovation.

The individual must show an act of public service beyond the acts of their given mandate in endowing their society positively.