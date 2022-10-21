Muhammadu Buhari confers Public Service awards on Goodluck Jonathan, 42 others

President Muhammadu Buhari is attending the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) where awards would be conferred on 43 distinguished individuals, including former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Also being conferred with various categories of honours in recognition of their public service contributions are Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and 16 Governors, including Rivers’ Nyesom Wike.
NEAPS was set up to recognise distinguished public service to Nigeria, either contributions to individuals, state or local community, or the public through excellence in leadership, service, or humanitarianism.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- WAEC: 30 million WASSCE candidates to access, share originals of digital certificates
- AFAN, MACBAN seek solutions to farmers-herders in Benue
- Nigerian government will no longer tolerate strikes that don’t follow due process – official
- 2023: CUPP faults PDP chairman’s ‘move to sanction’ Nyesom Wike
- Umana Umana: Allegation of N480 billion fraud false
- Kogi receives first derivation allocation as oil producing state
- Muhammadu Buhari mourns deceased Ekiti speaker
- Lagos governor reiterates need for state police
- Muhammadu Buhari appoints Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua as new NNDC boss
- Gombe governor appoints new chairman for state BIRS
To be eligible, the recipient must be a living Public Official or a private a citizen excelling consistently in a given sphere of influence, in good character standing and must also be at the forefront of service and innovation.
The individual must show an act of public service beyond the acts of their given mandate in endowing their society positively.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Troops arrest fake NIMC officials for registering Nigeriens as Nigerians in IDP camp
- Troops kill 31 terrorists, arrest 70 in North-East clean up
- Nigerian Navy impounds bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom
- Customs boss: We have dismissed over 2,000 corrupt officers
- Protest rocks Ibadan polytechnic over SUG election
- Muhammadu Buhari axes NDDC sole administrator
- Former Lagos attorney-general gets N50 million bail
- Biodun Oyebanji: Funminiyi Afuye’s death shocking, sad, unfortunate
- Police: Why we teargassed #EndSARSMemorial protesters
- Elections won’t affect 2023 census — NPC