Muhammadu Buhari congratulates British premier Liz Truss

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Liz Truss as she assumes office as the new Prime Minister of Britain.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, the president rejoiced with the former Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.

Buhari expressed the hope that the prime minister’s antecedents in government, politics and diplomacy would further shape and strengthen relations with Nigeria and other nations.

According to him, the shared ties between Nigeria and Britain remain strong, positive and mutually beneficial, and will work with the Prime Minister to deepen that relationship in the interest of both countries.

The president appreciated the warmth and friendliness of the immediate past Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, wishing him the best in his future endeavours.