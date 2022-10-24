Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Chinese leader on re-election

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chinese leader, President Xi Jinping, on his historic re-election for a third term as leader of the Communist Party of China.
The President’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Monday in Abuja.
Buhari said “I hope your re-election would pave the way for deeper and enduring partnership and strategic cooperation that would be mutually beneficial to our two countries.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Abia government bans seven schools operating illegally in Aba
- Anglican Bishop laments insecurity in Ebonyi community
- NEMA receives 542 stranded Nigerians from UAE
- Bandits kill two passengers, abduct three others in Katsina
- Floods: SERAP gives Muhammadu Buhari seven days to trace spending of ecological funds
- Atiku Abubakar to begin tour of flooded states Tuesday
- UK envoy urges Nigeria to consolidate democracy
- IGP gives N26 million to families of slain police officers in Delta
- Anambra denies shutting down casinos, gaming centres
- Official: Only casino game operations remain banned in Anambra
“I believe that the development of infrastructure, such as railways, dams and roads construction, power generating plants, as well as trade exchanges would receive strong boost.”
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- MURIC hails Chukwuma Soludo’s ‘ban’ on Bet9ja, NairaBet, others in Anambra
- Aliko Dangote offers automatic employment to Kano varsity graduates
- Electrician arrested for stealing prepaid meters in Edo
- PCN seals 379 pharmacies, medicines shops in Rivers
- UAE suspends visa approval for Nigerians over diplomatic row
- Nigeria to ban artisanal miners from sale of raw gemstones at cheap price to foreigners
- Police rescue 10 women, one-year-old child from Zamfara forest
- Rivers group wants Efiong Akwa to account for NDDC funds
- Ifeanyi Okowa congratulates Nyesom Wike on public service award
- Gunmen abduct 13, shoot one in Niger community