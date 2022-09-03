Muhammadu Buhari extols Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated businessman, publisher and sports enthusiast, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, ahead of his 80th birthday, on Sunday.

The President, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, noted the contributions of the political leader to the social, economic and political development of the country.

He noted that Iwuanyanwu started with a successful career in engineering that blossomed into conglomerates and daily cater for needs of Nigerians.

Buhari applauded Iwuanyanwu for his role in creating opportunities for the younger generation in entrepreneurship, sports and media, ”enabling many to discover their talents and pursue careers that have translated into recognitions and awards.”

According to the president, Iwuanyanwu’s wisdom, particularly in advocating for a private sector driven economy, continues to pay off, while appreciating his philanthropy in education and health.

Buhari prayed that God would grant Iwuanyanwu longer life and good health.