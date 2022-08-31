Muhammadu Buhari felicitates Matthew Kukah on 70th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, on his 70th birthday, lauding the cleric’s contributions to national discourse.

Bishop Kukah, a critic of the current administration, turned 70 on Wednesday.

The President in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, joined the Catholic Church, friends and associates in celebrating with the priest on the milestone.

He prayed that God would grant Bishop Kukah a longer life, good health and strength.

See the full statement below:

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 30, 2022