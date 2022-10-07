Muhammadu Buhari: Fuel subsidy‘ll end in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that oil subsidies will be discontinued in 2023.

The President stated this while delivering his speech on the presentation of the 2023 budget proposal before a joint session of the national assembly on Friday.

Tagged “Budget of fiscal sustainability and transition”, the 2023 budget size was N19.76 trillion.

President Buhari also told the National Assembly that government alone cannot continue to find tertiary institutions.

Drawing reference from the practice in some other climes, Buhari said that government will adopt other measures to properly fund education in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has urged the Executive to ensure that the 2023 budget of fiscal stability and transition is used to complete a lot of ongoing projects across the country.

Lawan said, “this administration has been consistent in ensuring the delivery of landmark infrastructure across the country.

“The last three budgets have made generous provisions for different projects.

“While some have been completed, work on others are ongoing at high paces.

“The 2023 Budget should therefore focus on completing a lot more.”