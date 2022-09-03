Muhammadu Buhari hails Kashim Shettima at 56

President Muhammadu Buhari says the candidature of Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is above any other politics.

Buhari said this in a congratulatory message issued by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja.

He joined leaders and members of the APC to celebrate the former governor of Borno on his 56th birthday.

The president saluted Shettima for his visionary and participatory style of leadership.

Buhari, who felicitated the astute political leader and legislator, lauded him for setting a standard of resilience that had turned Borno into an example of social, economic and infrastructural development.

He also commended Shettima for his courage, foresight, sagacity and intellectualism.

He noted that the APC vice-presidential candidate had provided strong leadership for his state by keeping citizens unified and focused on the larger picture of a victorious and enlightened community, with clear results in education, health and road constructions.

The president believed that Shettima’s experience as a banker, governor, Senator and scholar would prove relevant in governance at the national level.

He prayed that the almighty God would equip Shettima with more wisdom and strength as he serves the country.