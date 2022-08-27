Muhammadu Buhari hails Murtala Nyako at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to a former Governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako, on his 80th birthday.

The President, in a State House press statement signed on by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, rejoiced with the ex-Chief of Naval Staff, who distinguished himself in leadership as a military officer, democrat, farmer and entrepreneur.

The President noted the dedication and commitment of the political leader, who also served as military Governor of Niger State, willingly accepting responsibilities that call for nation building, especially in people and community development.

As the former Governor of Adamawa State turns 80, the President extolled his courage, sacrifice and selflessness, preferring to put the people first in public policy and working hard to ensure a better life for many.

President Buhari commends Nyako’s visionary investment in agriculture, culminating in a conglomerate that exports products, and provides employment opportunities and mentorship for many.

He prayed that the Almighty God will bless and keep the former Chief of Naval Staff and his family.