Muhammadu Buhari holds bilateral talks with Polish president in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is in a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, where they are to discuss bilateral issues.

The meeting will also see both leaders signing agreements that will lead to cementing of ties between the two countries.

This was after President Buhari received the Polish President, who is on a state visit to Nigeria.

Duda arrived at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 09:30 GMT, where he was warmly received by his host.

After exchanging pleasantries, the visiting President inspected a guard of honour mounted by officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Brigade of Guards.

They are expected to address the media after the meeting.