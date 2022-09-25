Muhammadu Buhari: Insecurity will end in 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi that he will bring to end security challenges facing the country before the end of the year.

The president spoke during the 2022 Olojo Festival. The grand finale of the festival climaxed on Saturday with the Ooni adorning the Aree crown in his palace.

The president who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola said, “We must be vigilant, we must not leave the work of security for our security agencies alone, else, there will be problem. All of us must be concerned about security. The government will play its part, and I want to assure you that the little areas where we are encountering security challenges, we will overcome them before the end of 2022.

“We must work together with security agencies to win the challenges of insecurity. I recognise the roles played by Ooni to end insecurity and I commend you for this.”

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, said: “The significance of the festival is in tandem with the philosophy of our administration, as we strongly believe that state economy should be repositioned by giving a boost to cultural-tourism promotion with a view to driving meaningful youth employment, creating wealth, and preserving our cultural heritage, among others.”

After the address, Oba Ogunwusi adorned the mystical crown and walked out of the palace to the shrine for prayer to mark the first day in the world.