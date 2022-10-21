Muhammadu Buhari mourns deceased Ekiti speaker

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, joined the Government and people of Ekiti State in mourning the passing of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, who died on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti at the age of 66 years.
President Buhari said the late Speaker had distinguished himself as a key soldier for democracy and was widely admired as a humble grassroots political leader who relentlessly championed the interests of his people.
“He served the State and its people diligently and devoted his life to uplifting common good,” the President said.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Former Lagos attorney-general gets N50 million bail
- Biodun Oyebanji: Funminiyi Afuye’s death shocking, sad, unfortunate
- Police: Why we teargassed #EndSARSMemorial protesters
- Elections won’t affect 2023 census — NPC
- WAEC launches digital certificate
- EFCC arraigns ex-Lagos attorney-general over alleged $200,000 laundering
- INTERPOL arrests over 70 suspected fraudsters linked to black axe cult in Nigeria
- Nigerian government launches partnership for digital skills programme with Coursera
- #EndSARS anniversary: Security agents disperse protesters, harass reporters
- Falz: #EndSARS not a political movement
Similarly, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, yesterday, expressed shock and deep sorrow on the demise of the Speaker.
The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said Afuye’s death was shocking, sad and unfortunate.
Oyebanji said: “I was speechless when the news of Afuye’s death came later in the evening.
“Ekiti lost an illustrious son, a perfect gentleman and a champion of democracy and rule of law. My heart bleeds over the loss of this great leader who was a great friend and brother indeed.”
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Soldiers video: DHQ warns politicians, social media handlers against fake news
- WHO halves cholera vaccine dosage as cases rise worldwide
- Court stops National Assembly workers’ proposed strike
- Ebonyi government suspends permanent secretary, governor’s aide over ‘missing diesel’
- Ahmad Lawan: Ninth Senate the most productive since 1999
- FUTA students resume on Sunday, begin lectures on Monday
- Muhammadu Buhari wishes Sierra Leone peaceful 2023 general elections
- Official: Plateau university resumes lectures October 24
- US commits $1 million in response to flooding across Nigeria
- Ekiti speaker was one of our finest – Oyo speaker