Muhammadu Buhari mourns Vincent Ogbulafor

October 8, 2022
Abdulfatai Mohammed
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who passed on Friday at 73.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari commiserated with leaders and members of the PDP, the Olokoro Royal family in Umuahia, and Government and people of Abia State over the loss of the former National Secretary of the party.

President Buhari said he believes the former national chairman will be remembered for his role in the nation’s democratic growth.

The President commended the zeal of the Prince of Olokoro in sustaining the unity and progress of the country.

He prayed that God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.

