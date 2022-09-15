Muhammadu Buhari presides over security council meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has presided over the meeting of the National Security Council with service and security chiefs as well as some cabinet ministers in attendance.

Newsmen report that others at the meeting include Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

It was gathered that the security chiefs updated the president on the current security situation across the country.

The council met last on 21 July two weeks after terrorists attacked the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the president will host the Nigeria Contingent to the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Banquet hall of the State House, Abuja, on Thursday (today).

Buhari had in August commended Team Nigeria for its performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

He congratulated the contingent on its impressive display while praising the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, under Sunday Dare, for the team’s success.

With 12 gold, 9 silver, and 14 bronze medals, Team Nigeria had their best ever showing at a Commonwealth competition, placing seventh overall in the medal standings.