Muhammadu Buhari presides over third ministerial performance review retreat

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat with the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in attendance.
Newsmen report that others in attendance of the retreat are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and cabinet Ministers.
Service and security chiefs, Permanent Secretaries and top government functionaries are also attending the retreat.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Ogun West monarchs back Dapo Abiodun’s re-election
- Former Unilorin vice chancellor returns to classroom in private university
- Goodluck Jonathan lauds Azikel Refinery boss support towards economy
- Flood submerges 300 Bayelsa communities, displaces 700,000 persons
- WAEC set to launch digital certificate platform
- NOUN matriculates 16,000 students
- Nigerian government apologises to students as ASUU calls off eight-month strike
- Barry Ndiomu: Nigerian government‘ll fulfil commitment to ongoing presidential amnesty programme
- Oil communities mull protest over DESOPADEC board
- PAP boss bemoans raging floods in Niger Delta
Newsmen report the candidate of the All Progressives Congress ((APC), Bola Tinubu, and other presidential aides also attended the opening ceremony of the event.
Kenyatta, is expected to present a keynote address as participants are expected to deliberate on the overview of the third year scorecard and summary of Ministerial/MDA performance during the retreat.