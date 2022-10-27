Muhammadu Buhari reaffirms commitment to democratic values￼

President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to stabilising democratic system.
According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari spoke in Seoul, South Korea, during a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr. Kim Jin-Pyo, on the sidelines of the World Bio Summit 2022.
The President declared that the successes achieved in the recent off-season elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States, confirmed Nigerians have approved the democratic form of government.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- LASTMA: Scarcity of fuels not enough reason to block roads
- NSEMA: 21 councils, 382 communities affected by flood in Niger
- WMA committed to improve global health systems by addressing inequalities
- Abia oilbearing communities hold ASOPADEC accountable for N14 billion
- NSCDC arrests 2 suspected railway slippers vandals in Enugu
- Nnia Nwodo urges Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider position on Nnamdi Kanu
- Festus Keyamo: I don’t have official car as minister
- Betsy Obaseki urges medical practitioners to accord value to human life
- Minister seeks adequate funding for projects in satellite towns
- Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria ready to become global hub for vaccine production
According to him: “We are proud that our patriotic people are given the right to choose who will govern and represent them in the various legislative houses at state and federal levels.”
Recalling his political journey dotted with several attempts and court cases to clinch the Presidency, Buhark praised the introduction of technology, especially the use of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) for his eventual success at the polls, while noting that the diversities introduced by the colonial history of Nigeria unlike in Korea, have not made governance easy.
Describing the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NNPC Ltd and Daewoo Group for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery which took place shortly before the President’s visit to the Parliament, as “very significant,” the Nigerian President, who noted that “technology transfer is not easy,” expressed appreciation to the Korean government for its generosity in the rehabilitation of both Kaduna and Warri refineries.
He also commended the resourcefulness of the Korean shipping industry, and thanked the host government’s assistance towards the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s infrastructure, describing it as “crucial.”
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Nigeria to raise salaries of president, governors, senate president, chief justice, others
- Court stops banks from releasing funds linked to Chinmark Group
- Court convicts ‘Mama Boko Haram’, others over N34 million fraud
- Nnamdi Kanu: Appeal Court says justices not targets of routine posting
- CAN demands investigation of Johnson Suleman’s assassination attempt￼
- NMA urges Muhammadu Buhari to curb flood menace
- Nigerian government inaugurates committee to review number of foreign missions
- Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu threat to national security, flight risk
- FRSC confirms 21 injured in Niger auto crash
- Nigerian government urged to declare state of emergency on health