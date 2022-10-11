Muhammadu Buhari rejects Customs Act, return bill to National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned the Customs and Excise Management Act amendment bill to the National Assembly after refusing to sign the bill into law.

The President returned the bill raising observations on about 24 clauses and the schedules in the bill as passed by both Chamber of the National Assembly.

The President is disagreed with Clauses 4(b), 7(2), 7(3), 10(1)(a), 10(1)(b), 12, 14(1)(g), 16(3), 17(4), 18(1), 18(3), 18(6)(c), 111(3), 165(5)(a), 170(1)(a), 171, 175(1)(2), 180, 181, 184, 189, 194, 279, 181 and the Schedule.

Following the President’s refusal to sign the bill, which seeks to amend the 64-year-old Customs Act, the House rescinded its earlier decision on the clauses and committed the bill to the Committee of the whole House for reconsideration and further legislative action.

However, the House on Tuesday reconsidered the clauses objected to by the President and approves the correction of such clauses.

Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase, who presided over plenary, said the bill is being returned to the parliament by the President for the third time.

He said the bill was returned because of the observation made on the nature of the clauses by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

He told members that the required corrections have been made on the bill by the House Committee and tried to been out the clauses objected to by the President for consideration.