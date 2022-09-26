Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja after UNGA in New York

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday morning returned to Abuja after an 8-day outing in New York, the United States (US), where he participated in the 77th edition of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77).

The President, who arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, before 7am, was received by waiting senior government officials, including his Chief Staff Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello; the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman with some other senior military and intelligence officers.

While in New York, Buhari, besides giving the national statement, which happened to also be his farewell message to the UNGA, also engaged in a couple of bilateral agreements and some other special events, all on the sidelines of the UNGA77.