Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja from Seoul

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after attending the First World Bio Summit in Seoul, South Korea.

Newsmen report that the presidential aircraft carrying the president and members of his entourage landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 4.10 a.m. on Friday.

While in Seoul, the Nigerian leader presented Nigeria’s Statement at the summit where he expressed Nigeria’s readiness to become a global hub for sustainable manufacturing and distribution of vaccines and biological pharmaceuticals to support initiatives to keep all of mankind safe.

The president also held a bilateral meeting with his Korean counterpart, Mr Yoon Suk-Yeol at the Presidential Palace on the sidelines of the summit.

Buhari met with the former United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki-Moon as well as the African Group of Ambassadors accredited to the Republic of Korea on the sidelines of the summit in Seoul.

The Nigerian leader, who granted an audience to representatives of strategic Korean companies and industries in Seoul, advocated increased Korean investments in Nigeria for mutual economic benefit.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the summit.

Buhari also witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd and Daewoo Group for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna refinery.

Before departing Seoul, the president had an interactive meeting with the leadership and select members of the Nigerian Community as part of his engagements at the end of the summit on Thursday.