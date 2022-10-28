Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja from Seoul

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after attending the First World Bio Summit in Seoul, South Korea.
Newsmen report that the presidential aircraft carrying the president and members of his entourage landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 4.10 a.m. on Friday.
While in Seoul, the Nigerian leader presented Nigeria’s Statement at the summit where he expressed Nigeria’s readiness to become a global hub for sustainable manufacturing and distribution of vaccines and biological pharmaceuticals to support initiatives to keep all of mankind safe.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- ICPC boss tasks heads of agencies on leadership pitfalls to avoid
- Senate assures army of continuous support to address security challenges
- Green Lotto: Why we didn’t pay ‘fraudulent’ N72.7 million lottery win
- Minister: Nigeria to stop smuggling of food out of the country
- Abuja: Jabi Lake Mall shuts operations over security threats
- Flood: NEMA airlifts relief items to Bayelsa victims
- Akwa Ibom partners Nigerian Navy on girls college, fishing industry
- Abia governor swears in acting chief judge
- Plateau governor signs bill to establish state’s drugs agency
- Amnesty programme won’t be halted abruptly – PAP boss
The president also held a bilateral meeting with his Korean counterpart, Mr Yoon Suk-Yeol at the Presidential Palace on the sidelines of the summit.
Buhari met with the former United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki-Moon as well as the African Group of Ambassadors accredited to the Republic of Korea on the sidelines of the summit in Seoul.
The Nigerian leader, who granted an audience to representatives of strategic Korean companies and industries in Seoul, advocated increased Korean investments in Nigeria for mutual economic benefit.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the summit.
Buhari also witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd and Daewoo Group for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna refinery.
Before departing Seoul, the president had an interactive meeting with the leadership and select members of the Nigerian Community as part of his engagements at the end of the summit on Thursday.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Monday Ubani: Muhammadu Buhari will leave good legacy by releasing Nnamdi Kanu
- NAF probes ‘accidental air strikes on civilians’
- Aminu Tambuwal: ASR Initiative’s N2.5 billion projects will bridge health sector manpower shortfall
- Naira redesign: EFCC to clampdown on currency speculators, bureaux de change
- Segun Mimiko: I won’t ditch Nyesom Wike, other PDP governors
- Muhammadu Buhari reaffirms commitment to democratic values￼
- NASU urges Nigerian government to pay salary arrears for period of strike
- FIRS begins direct collection of taxes from online gaming operators
- Anambra governor cancels taxes on wheelbarrow pushers, hawkers, others
- Presidential amnesty may end in November 2022