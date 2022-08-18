Muhammadu Buhari unveils quarters built for teachers in Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commissioned newly built quarters in Maiduguri, Borno State built for teachers by the administration of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The newly built quarters, which is one of over 600 capital projects delivered by Zulum, is sited in Bulumkutu, along airport road.

The fully fenced, interlocked and landscaped teachers’ quarters comprise 24 units of furnished two-bedroom flats in six blocks of storey buildings.

The quarters aside dozens of houses built by the Zulum administration at the premises of secondary schools across the state to increase teachers’ access to housing.

Buhari arrived at the teachers’ quarters minutes past 12 noon in the company of Governor Zulum, Deputy Governor Umar Usman Kadafur, APC’s Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, some National Assembly members from Borno State, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, MD of the Northeast Development Commission, and top Government officials.

The President, who was scheduled to visit the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El Kanemi, is in Maiduguri to commemorate the 2022 World Humanitarian Day organized by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Buhari is expected to unveil a special food distribution to families displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency, while he will also commission 500 resettlement homes for IDPs built by the FG in Molai, an outskirt of Maiduguri.

The houses are part of 10,000 resettlement houses approved by President Buhari in 2021, from which over 6,000 houses have so far been completed.