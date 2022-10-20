Muhammadu Buhari wishes Sierra Leone peaceful 2023 general elections

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, received a Special Envoy from President Julius Mada Bio of Sierra Leone, wishing the West African country best of luck in its general elections, billed for June 2023.

The president said: “I am pleased that you are pursuing your political programmes effectively, just like us. We wish each other the best of luck.”

The Special Envoy, Andre Thomas Hope, said that his country was bidding for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, and solicited for Nigeria’s support.

He also said that his country, which saw the interventionist ECOWAS military force, ECOMOG, restoring normalcy in the past, was no longer defined by its inglorious history, “but is now a beacon of hope.”

He, therefore, thanked Nigeria for the role she played.

According to Hope, Sierra Leone has made progress in laying a foundation for free and fair polls in June 2023, with the citizenry having unhindered access to registration.