Muhammadu Buhari, Yemi Osinbajo, others laud PFN’s Wale Oke at 66

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined millions of people across the globe to felicitate and celebrate with the President, Sword of the Spirit Ministries on his 66th birthday.

The President noted the sacrifice, selflessness, and dedication of Bishop Oke who is also the Chancellor, Precious Cornerstone University (PCU) and the President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Saluting the visionary and charismatic leadership style of Bishop Wale Oke, which President Buhari said has influenced many lives in Nigeria and abroad on the fear of God, setting up health and educational institutions across the Country and providing support for the underprivileged and vulnerable.

The President prayed for Wale Oke’s well-being and that of his family and all Christians across Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has also sent a congratulatory message to Bishop Wales Oke.

In a letter presented to the celebrant by Pastor Seyi Malomo, Chaplain to the Vice-President which was acknowledged by Bishop Oke at the Worship and Miracle Extravaganza night of the 40th Anniversary of the Holy Ghost Convention, held at the Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan the Capital City of Oyo state.

Professor Osinbajo eulogized the Bishop describing him as an exemplary leader with sterling qualities. He prayed that God will continue to strengthen him and move him from glory to glory.

Also at the Adamasingba Stadium on Friday night, to represent the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde was her Excellency, Chief (Mrs) Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde. She was accompanied by the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun.

In her remarks, she congratulated the man of God whom she described as being dear to her heart. She wished him a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.She urged all Christians to be true and committed to the King of Glory, who according to her is the lifeline of every genuine Christian.

She said, “We are Christians and we cannot fight the battle of life alone except through Jesus Christ. If we don’t give the certificate of Occupancy of our hearts to Christ, we are nothing. The plane is about to land, if you don’t put on your seatbelt, you will miss heaven.

In his message the Celebrant and Convener of the Holy Ghost Convention, stressed the need for Christians to know the children of whom they are. He said, “Those who know their God shall be strong and do exploits. The Almighty God who is your father is the King of Glory.He is a warrior. He fights to win and He has never lost a battle.

When he determines to do anything, no gates, no host either in heaven, on earth or underneath the earth can hinder or stop him”. He urged all participants to stop blaming their woes on Satan. “Rather look inward and improve on the quality of your relationship with God.”

Evangelist Ekkehard Hornburg, the German Evangelist in his ministration at the occasion said, “the end of this age is coming near and nobody on earth will escape it. It is either you are raptured or not.

Also In attendance at the night of Worship and Miracle, are the wife of the Celebrant and Vice -President of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Revd (Dr.) Mrs Tokunbo Oke, key Ministers of God across the globe, Music Ministers like Panam Percy Paul, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Yomi Ajayi Ada Ehi among others.

Highlights of the night include distribution of bags of rice to the needy and less privileged in the Society. It sure was a night to remember.