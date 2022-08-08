Mustapha Ahmed: NEMA well prepared for emergency management

Director General National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Habib Ahmed, said the Agency is in a better position now to provide a well-coordinated and timely response to complex emergencies in the country.

He stated this at the weekend in Abuja at the close of an Incident Command System and Emergency Coordination Centre (ICS/ECC) training facilitated by the United States of America Forest Service (USFS) with support from USAID for staff of NEMA and State Emergency Management Agencies.

He said “the series of training programs by the United States of America Forest Service as coordinated by USAID have no doubt advanced NEMA expectations of deploying Incident Command System for effective disaster response in Nigeria.

“I make bold to say that, we are now in a better position to provide a well-coordinated and timely response to complex emergencies to save lives and enable speedy recovery.

The Director General NEMA further said that “the ICS will equally enable us to deploy and utilize our human and material assets in a more efficient manner during sudden onset emergencies.”

While appreciating the facilitators of the training, he said the long-term Nigeria-USA partnership has continued to yield positive impacts as he commended the staff of the US Embassy for driving the partnership.

He congratulated the participants for the successful completion of the training and urged them to utilize the knowledge gained in the improvement of disaster management and benefit of all.

In his remark, the lead facilitator, Mr Scott Dehnisch of the USFS said the training modules were developed to meet specific expectations to further improve capacities for efficient coordination and utilization of resources in disaster management. He also expressed confidence in the sustenance of the renewed partnership between NEMA and USFS.

Director Human Resource Management, NEMA, Malam Musa Zakari, who also participated in the training explained that it was very intensive, covering critical aspects of command and resource utilization in the management of complex incidences and situations.

Some of the other participants that also spoke were the Director General, Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, Idris Garba Abbas, and Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Muhammad Muazu Mukaddas. They both appreciated NEMA for facilitating the participation of SEMAs in the training and commended the resource persons and the USA for their support towards the improvement of disaster management in the country.